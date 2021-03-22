Dabo Swinney reacts to Deshaun Watson allegations

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked during Wednesday's media session about his reaction to the 13 lawsuits including six on Monday that have been filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual or inappropriate conduct. "Certainly we were disappointed to see his name in the news and all that's going on," Swinney said. "But, I love Deshaun Watson. He is like a son to me. That's how I love him. As far as all the legal stuff, it will take its course and all that stuff. I can't speculate or comment on that stuff." Swinney has never had any problems with Watson during his playing days or while recruiting him.

"But all know is I've known Deshaun since the 9th grade," Swinney said. "He has been nothing but exemplary in every area that I've ever known him in. There years here as a player, I think I had a chance to yell at him one time. He was five minutes late to a team meeting that he overslept for and that's it. That's the Deshaun I know and I can only base my thoughts on my experiences with him which have been just wonderful. Again, I love him like a son and we'll just have to see where everything else goes from here."

Watson released a statement on social media before the lawsuits were officially filed.

"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson said. "The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

The NFL confirmed on Thursday that it is investigating Watson under the league's personal conduct policy.