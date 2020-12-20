Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson-Ohio State matchup

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was interviewed on ESPN on Sunday after news broke that No. 2 Clemson will face off against No. 3 Ohio State in the All-State Sugar Bowl. Swinney was asked about his impressions about the quick turnaround to play in the Sugar Bowl. "It's basically like an open date," he said. "It's almost identical to what we just had with Notre Dame. In fact, I think we got a couple less days than we had in preparation for Notre Dame. So we play in 12 days. We got 11 days to get ready, but we got a couple of days that you got to give them off in there. So you just got to maximize our time. And, literally, it's not a bowl mentality. Normally, we would be off a week after the ACC Championship Game and then have probably three or so weeks to get ready. So it's treat it like an open date and get ready. Maximize your time and we're excited about it." Swinney was excited that his team met one of their main goals in winning another ACC title.

"You know, at the end of the day, you're in the playoffs, and that our goal was to win the ACC Championship, and if we did that, we know we'd have an opportunity to be in the playoffs," he said. "So just proud of this team. And you know, we got one goal left, and that's win the closer. And if we can do that, it's going to be a special ending."

Swinney isn't shocked that Ohio State made the top four despite not playing a full schedule.

"Well, I mean, not surprised, because that's what the committee has demonstrated over the last few weeks. So that's the decision the committee made, and congratulations to those guys," he said.

Swinney knows that Clemson needs to play well to beat the Buckeyes.

"We all know Ohio State is an incredibly talented team, and we look forward to a great matchup," he said. "We had a heck of a game with them last year, and I doubt it'll be any different this year. It's going to be a great competitive game, both teams fighting, probably come down to a few plays, and we'll be looking forward to it back in New Orleans."

Clemson is all-time 4-0 against the Buckeyes.

The rematch is on ??



Clemson and Ohio State will meet in the #CFBPlayoff semifinal for the third time. pic.twitter.com/aehVAWUJl7 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 20, 2020