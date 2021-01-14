Dabo Swinney on Deshaun Watson's future

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with Sports Radio 610's 'Payne and Pendergast' during the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards about several subjects including his former star quarterback Deshaun Watson. "Made sure Deshaun Watson is in Houston," Swinney's advice on having to compete against Trevor Lawrence twice a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Swinney understands that Watson is a leader on and off the field. "Deshaun is incredibly loyal, incredibly committed, incredibly smart, incredibly passionate about winning," he said. "The biggest thing is, he's the franchise. And he's such a great human being to go along with being a great quarterback. So I would think they are going to figure out who is going to be the coach, and certainly, I would think he's going to be involved in that, or at least communicated with." Swinney hopes that everyone can get on the same page with the Texans.

"Because that relationship, there's nothing more important than that. To me, the owner, the quarterback, the head coach -- that alignment is critical. So, they'll get it right. I'm sure there's a lot of smart people involved, and they'll all figure it out and come together, get some type of resolution to it, and move forward."