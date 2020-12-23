|
Dabo Swinney named semifinalist for George Munger Award
|2020 Dec 23, Wed 14:51-
Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert announced the 2020 semifinalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, which is presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club. The list includes a field of 12 candidates for the award who have been selected by the MFC National Selection Committee. All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by last name.
2020 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Semi-Finalists Tom Allen Indiana Brent Brennan San Jose State Matt Campbell Iowa State Jamey Chadwell Coastal Carolina
2020 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Semi-Finalists
Tom Allen Indiana
Brent Brennan San Jose State
Matt Campbell Iowa State
Jamey Chadwell Coastal Carolina
Ryan Day Ohio State
Luke Fickell Cincinnati
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Hugh Freeze Liberty
Brian Kelly Notre Dame
Nick Saban Alabama
Kalani Sitake BYU
Dabo Swinney Clemson
Semifinalist voting for the Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year award will begin on Thursday Dec. 24th and close on Sunday, January 2nd. The finalist round will include the top three coaches as selected in the semifinalist round. Finalist voting will open Jan. 3rd and run until January 12th. The winner will be announced Jan. 15th.
Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA Head Football Coaches, Sports Information Directors and selected national media. Ed Orgeron of LSU was the 2019 winner of the award.