Dabo Swinney named semifinalist for George Munger Award

Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert announced the 2020 semifinalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, which is presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club. The list includes a field of 12 candidates for the award who have been selected by the MFC National Selection Committee. All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by last name. 2020 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Semi-Finalists Tom Allen Indiana Brent Brennan San Jose State Matt Campbell Iowa State Jamey Chadwell Coastal Carolina

Ryan Day Ohio State

Luke Fickell Cincinnati

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M

Hugh Freeze Liberty

Brian Kelly Notre Dame

Nick Saban Alabama

Kalani Sitake BYU

Dabo Swinney Clemson

Semifinalist voting for the Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the Year award will begin on Thursday Dec. 24th and close on Sunday, January 2nd. The finalist round will include the top three coaches as selected in the semifinalist round. Finalist voting will open Jan. 3rd and run until January 12th. The winner will be announced Jan. 15th.

Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA Head Football Coaches, Sports Information Directors and selected national media. Ed Orgeron of LSU was the 2019 winner of the award.