Dabo Swinney has no regrets ranking Ohio State 11th

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got some national media attention when he recently voted undefeated Ohio State 11th in his coaches poll because of their lack of total wins. Swinney was asked by reporter Dennis Dodd following the 49-28 loss if he had any regrets of ranking Ohio State 11th. "No, I don't regret any of that," he said. "And polls have nothing to do with motivation. Both teams were highly motivated to play. "And, listen, they're a great team. As I said, that had nothing to do with Ohio State. I said they were good enough to beat us, good enough to win the whole dang thing." Swinney took responsibility for the loss.

"The only that I regret is I didn't do a good enough job getting my team ready. But I don't regret anything about that at all."