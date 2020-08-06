Dabo Swinney gives update on Justyn Ross

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his first virtual media session on Zoom as Fall Camp got kicked off on Wednesday.

Swinney was asked about how standout receiver Justyn Ross has been rehabbing since his surgery to repair a congential fusion in his neck.

Swinney shared that Ross was running up and down the field with a yellow jersey on during today's practice.

"Unbelievable, amazing watching him out here today, running up and down the field," Swinney said. "I spent a lot of time in prayer for that young man. I am just so thankful to be able to see him where he is. Coach Greenlee was with Mike Williams every day so he has a pretty good resume as far as the type of rehab that’s ahead for Justyn. It’s different injuries but the same type of sensitivity and care and unbelievable caution in what you have to do."

Swinney understands that this rehab will take some time but all signs are pointing great so far.

"Justyn has done awesome," he said. "The first thing was a six-week checkup. That was the first big hurdle and it was a really great report. In fact, the doctor felt like he was very much ahead of where he could have hoped for. So that really put a lot of wind in Justyn’s sails. So now we will get another checkup in another six weeks. Then come December that will be another big one where he will actually have to go back up there (Pittsburgh) and do some metric type stuff. He’s doing great and looks great."

"Ain’t nothing in my life ever been easy," Ross said recently on social media. This here ain’t nothing but a small bump on the road that’s gone make the story better .. I appreciate all the prayers and support .. im gone shock the world."