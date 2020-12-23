Dabo Swinney despised by Ohio State fans in online poll
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 23, Wed 19:41
Dabo Swinney is a finalist for National Coach of the Year
Salty, so salty some Ohio State fans.

Ohio State website Eleven Warriors recently posted an online poll on who was more despised by Ohio State fans -- Jim Harbaugh or Dabo Swinney?

23,055 votes were collected, and the results were that 83.2 percent voted for Swinney in a landslide victory over Harbaugh.

83.2 percent is really high. That's Darth Vader villain territory for Buckeye fans.

It all makes sense, though, as Swinney has broken their hearts into millions of pieces several times in the postseason.

Last year was especially dramatic and soul-crushing for Buckeye fans because they thought they had an unstoppable title-winning team until they suffered a 29-23 heartbreaker to Clemson in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

This will be the fourth time in the last eight years that the teams have met in the postseason.

Swinney voted Ohio State 11th in his final Coaches' Poll recently, so that probably didn't give them warm and fuzzy feelings either.

Ohio State will try to get their first-ever win (0-4 lifetime) against Clemson in the All-State Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

TV announcers for Clemson-Ohio State
Virginia QB announces commitment to Clemson
Dabo Swinney despised by Ohio State fans in online poll
