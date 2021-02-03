DJ Uiagalelei ranked among PFF top-10 returning college QBs
Uiagalelei made a strong debut on the college scene. (ACC photo)
Uiagalelei made a strong debut on the college scene. (ACC photo)

Rising sophomore DJ Uiagalelei only started two games and saw a little over 200 snaps (235), but he's already one of the top quarterbacks returning from the 2020 campaign.

And it's a stout field -- Pro Football Focus ranking the top returners based on their grading system and more metrics, Uiagalelei ranked eighth in a top-10 with the other nine signal-callers being 2020 starters.

"When Trevor Lawrence was out with covid for a couple of games, Uiagalelei impressed in spot starts as a true freshman. He earned an 83.6 passing grade with five big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays in those two games against Boston College and Notre Dame," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "We saw a few inaccurate throws in those games that stemmed from mechanical issues, but that is nothing major to worry about. Uiagalelei displayed all the requisite tools to be an elite college quarterback and didn’t look like a true freshman out there being protected by easy throws."

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler topped the list after posting the third-best passing grade last year (92.5), followed by UNC's Sam Howell, Miami's D'Eriq King, UCF's Dillon Gabriel and Indiana's Michael Penix Jr.

