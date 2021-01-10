Cornell Powell says thank you to Clemson family

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'WRU' will have another representative in the NFL shortly. Clemson senior receiver Cornell Powell had a special 2020 season with 53 receptions for 882 yards and seven touchdowns. Powell took to social media to give thanks to the Clemson coaches, teammates, and the entire community for the last five years. "First, I want to thank God for allowing me to attend Clemson University," he tweeted. "To my family, thank you for the unconditional love and support. Y'all are truly my backbone and the reason I do what I do." "The last 5 years have been nothing short of amazing, from winning a National Championship my first year to leaving it all on the field against OSU in the Sugar Bowl. The life lessons I've learned here at Clemson will remain with me forever. Most importantly, I've gained brothers and created unbreakable friendships that will last a lifetime. I appreciate Coach Swinney for giving me this opportunity. I also want to thank Coach Grisham for believing in me and always being in my corner, even when things didn't look great.

"To the Clemson Family, you are all amazing, and your energy and love is unmatched. Death Valley is one of a kind, and I'll cherish my time here forever."

Congratulations, Cornell on graduating, and it was fun covering your breakout 2020 season. Best of luck, and keep that same grind mentality on the next level.

God, I just want to say thank you ???? #BeyondBlessed — Cornell Powell (@CornellPowell17) January 10, 2021

Thank You Clemson ?? pic.twitter.com/thAnFmZWul — Cornell Powell (@CornellPowell17) January 10, 2021