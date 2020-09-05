College GameDay makes Playoff, Heisman predictions for Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's College GameDay made predictions for the Playoff and Heisman race on Saturday.

Desmond Howard picked a Playoff four of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma...and Cincinnati, with the Crimson Tide over Clemson in the title game. David Pollack has Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma and Alabama over Clemson also.

Lee Corso has Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma with Alabama taking the crown. Kirk Herbstreit picked Clemson, Alabama, Texas and Florida with Clemson coming out on top.

In the Heisman race, Pollack projected Trevor Lawrence as the school's first winner of that trophy and Corso called the Tiger QB "a lock" if Lawrence stays healthy. Howard tabbed Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Herbstreit went with LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Lawrence currently leads Heisman odds nationally (2/1 as of Aug. 21) with Travis Etienne just outside the top-10 contenders (25/1).

Clemson has gone 29-1 over Lawrence's tenure in TigerTown, including leading the way to a national title as a true freshman.

Etienne has won ACC player of the year each of the last two seasons and is Clemson's all-time leading rusher.

Associated Press college football writer Ralph Russo also predicted Lawrence to win the Heisman on Saturday.