College GameDay makes Clemson-Wake Forest predictions

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's College GameDay was on site at Truist Field before tonight's 7:30 p.m. kickoff between No. 1 Clemson and Wake Forest.

Clemson is currently a 34-point favorite over the Deacs.

The GameDay picks

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Celebrity guest picker, former Deacs player Chris Paul: Wake Forest

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

"Wake is gonna do it. Where there is a will, there is a way." -- CP3 — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) September 12, 2020