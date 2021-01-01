Colin Cowherd calls Trevor Lawrence "greatest college quarterback of all-time"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 2 Clemson will face off against No. 3 Ohio State in the All-State Sugar Bowl on Friday night. In the meantime, media pundit Colin Cowherd expressed his legit appreciation of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence during his 'The Herd' show on Friday. "But what you are watching with Trevor Lawrence today (Sugar Bowl), and it's why I think Clemson probably figures out a way to win close is the best college football quarterback ever, and bruh, it ain't close," he said. Cowherd goes into some of Lawrence's accomplishments is better than any other signal-caller in history. "34-1 (record). Vince Young gets an argument," he said. "He threw 44 touchdown passes. Trevor (Lawrence) has 88 (TDs) and counting. Tim Tebow had six losses and didn't play much as a freshman, nor did Vince Young."

Cowherd is still amazed by Lawrence's title performance as a true freshman against Alabama.

"As a freshman, Trevor Lawrence walked on the field and humiliated Nick Saban 44-16," he said. "He was 19 years old, and it wasn't an average game. You see, Nick had three top 22 players in the draft that year on defense. Nick had six weeks to prepare for him, and the 19-year-old ate Nick Saban's defense filled with the elite NFL players alive. Trevor Lawrence is easily the greatest college football quarterback of all-time."

Cowherd thinks Lawrence will step into the NFL as a top tier quarterback in his rookie season.

"He will be a top 12 quarterback in the NFL next year. Think I'm crazy, Justin Herbert already is."

For the season, Lawrence has been named a Heisman finalist after passing for 2,753 yards with 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Trevor Lawrence is the greatest college football QB of all-time:



"We'll never see a kid this good. He will go into the NFL this year and be a Top 12 QB." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/acY5gv8qYQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 1, 2021