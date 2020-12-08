Clemson's updated Playoff picture
by - Staff Writer - 2020 Dec 8, Tue 12:41
(ACC photo)
(ACC photo)

The Clemson Tigers' path back to College Football Playoff has been simple since even the Nov. 7 loss at Notre Dame: win and they're in.

For several weeks now, the destination has seemed pretty apparent with that path as well: a first-ever trip to the Rose Bowl.

Although the site could very well change, that appears to remain the road ahead if Clemson can exact revenge in Charlotte next week against the Irish (Dec. 19/4 p.m./ABC).

CBS Sports projects yet another date with Ohio State in the CFP semis and Notre Dame slipping to a date with No. 1 Alabama in the Sugar. ESPN's Mark Schlabach picks the same, while coworker Kyle Bonagura finds a way for a Clemson-Alabama semifinal in the Sugar.

Tuesday night (7 p.m./ESPN) is the start of the last three CFP rankings with the final matchups to be set Dec. 20.

CBS Sports projects the top-9 in the CFP rankings staying the same this week, where Clemson would be third.

No. 7 Cincinnati had its slim hopes basically dashed this week with another game cancellation. They close their season playing for the AAC title Dec. 19 against Tulsa. Before that news, Texas A&M (7-1) was given the best odds to crack the top-4 by by ESPN's Playoff Predictor (30%), with SEC East champ Florida given a fairly slim chance to upset Alabama (14.5 chance to make Playoff). Notre Dame has more than double the chance of Texas A&M (64.4) despite metrics favoring Clemson to win next week (the Tigers a 6-point favorite with ESPN's SP+; 7-point favorite with FPI).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson routs Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Clemson routs Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Clemson WR accepts invite to Senior Bowl
Clemson WR accepts invite to Senior Bowl
Clemson offers elite Texas athlete
Clemson offers elite Texas athlete
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week