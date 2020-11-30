Clemson's updated Playoff picture

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson heads into the second College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday still well-positioned to play its way into final top-four.

The CFP rankings slotted Clemson third last week and that's where they moved with the Coaches Poll on Sunday, ahead of Ohio State and behind Alabama and Notre Dame at the top.

That four-team group in order is how ESPN's mock committee ranks them on average this week.

Two ESPN postseason projectors do pick different CFP semifinals, with Mark Schlabach going with Clemson and Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and Kyle Bonagura projecting Clemson-Alabama in the Sugar. Of the two, only Schlabach has Clemson moving on to the national title game and a matchup with Alabama.

CBS Sports is also picking Clemson to come out on top against Notre Dame in the ACC title game and a Rose Bowl matchup with Ohio State, sending the Irish to New Orleans to face Alabama.

After having Clemson behind Cincinnati last week, ESPN's Playoff Predictor formula corrected some to have Clemson fourth (50.7) and Cincinnati fifth in odds to make the Playoff (34.9), trailing Alabama (95.9), Ohio State (78.1) and Notre Dame (68.1). Alabama is a heavy favorite to win the title there (53.7; 19.3 for Ohio State; 11.7 for Clemson).