Clemson's Sharpe earns preseason All-America honor

Sharpe was a John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award finalist in 2019, the only freshman among the five finalists. He garnered first-team freshman All-America honors by Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game. Sharpe was also a Second-Team All-ACC selection as a starting pitcher, becoming the first Tiger freshman to be an All-ACC pitcher since 2000.

In 2019, he was 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts). In 84.1 innings pitched, he allowed just 61 hits (.205 opponents’ batting average) and 33 walks with 84 strikeouts. He led the team in ERA, starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Sharpe and the Tigers begin the 2020 season on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. when they host Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.