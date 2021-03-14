Breaking: Clemson's NCAA Tournament bid, matchup announced

Clemson men’s basketball is dancing again as one of 68 teams set to play in the Indianapolis-hosted NCAA Tournament starting next weekend. Brad Brownell’s Tigers (16-7) were officially announced as an at-large bid in the field Sunday with a 7-seed to face 10-seed Rutgers (15-11) in the first round Friday. They are matched up in a bracket pod with 2-seed Houston (24-3), the American champion, and 15-seed Cleveland State (19-7) of the Horizon League. Clemson returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season, where it advanced to the Sweet 16 as a 5-seed. This is a third NCAA Tourney appearance under Brownell and a 12th appearance overall in school history. The Tigers went 7-3 down the stretch and finished 10-6 in ACC action, reaching double-figures in conference wins for only the seventh time in their ACC history.

Four of Clemson’s six non-conference opponents made the NCAA Tournament (all wins), including two conference champions (Alabama of the SEC; Morehead State of the Ohio Valley).

The Tigers have been led by second-team All-ACC forward Aamir Simms, who paced the team in points (13.3), rebounds (6.2), assists (2.7) and blocks (0.7).

The full Midwest region of the NCAA Tournament.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/f9D1Yw64VZ — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 14, 2021