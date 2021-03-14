BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson's NCAA Tournament bid, matchup announced
by - 2021 Mar 14, Sun 17:31
Clemson is back in the NCAA Tournament. (File ACC photo)
Clemson is back in the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson men’s basketball is dancing again as one of 68 teams set to play in the Indianapolis-hosted NCAA Tournament starting next weekend.

Brad Brownell’s Tigers (16-7) were officially announced as an at-large bid in the field Sunday with a 7-seed to face 10-seed Rutgers (15-11) in the first round Friday. They are matched up in a bracket pod with 2-seed Houston (24-3), the American champion, and 15-seed Cleveland State (19-7) of the Horizon League.

Clemson returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season, where it advanced to the Sweet 16 as a 5-seed. This is a third NCAA Tourney appearance under Brownell and a 12th appearance overall in school history.

The Tigers went 7-3 down the stretch and finished 10-6 in ACC action, reaching double-figures in conference wins for only the seventh time in their ACC history.

Four of Clemson’s six non-conference opponents made the NCAA Tournament (all wins), including two conference champions (Alabama of the SEC; Morehead State of the Ohio Valley).

The Tigers have been led by second-team All-ACC forward Aamir Simms, who paced the team in points (13.3), rebounds (6.2), assists (2.7) and blocks (0.7).

