Clemson's ACC Tournament path set

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

The 2021 ACC Tournament field was set Saturday evening. Clemson secured a 5-seed with its 77-62 home win over Pitt on Saturday, moving to 16-6 overall and finishing 10-6 in ACC action. Brad Brownell’s Tigers will play in the 2:30 p.m. game on Wednesday in Greensboro against the winner between the 12-seed Panthers (10-11, 6-10) and 13-seed Miami Hurricanes (8-16, 4-15) on ACC Network. Virginia’s late-afternoon win at Louisville Saturday secured the No. 1-seed and moved the Cardinals from fourth to seventh in the league. Georgia Tech (15-8, 11-6) slotted up to the 4-seed and awaits the winner between Clemson and Pitt/Miami for a Thursday matchup. Saturday was the lone contest between Clemson and Pitt after a game cancellation earlier this season, while the Tigers swept the Hurricanes (66-58 in Clemson; 66-65 in Coral Gables).

The first two rounds of the ACC Tourney will air on ACC Network, with the quarterfinals and semifinals on ESPN or ESPN2 and the final on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. next Saturday.

Full tournament bracket (in link if on mobile)