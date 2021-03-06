Clemson's ACC Tournament path set
by - Staff Writer - 2021 Mar 6, Sat 20:24
Clemson finished by winning 7-of-9 to close the ACC campaign. (ACC photo)
Clemson finished by winning 7-of-9 to close the ACC campaign. (ACC photo)

The 2021 ACC Tournament field was set Saturday evening.

Clemson secured a 5-seed with its 77-62 home win over Pitt on Saturday, moving to 16-6 overall and finishing 10-6 in ACC action.

Brad Brownell’s Tigers will play in the 2:30 p.m. game on Wednesday in Greensboro against the winner between the 12-seed Panthers (10-11, 6-10) and 13-seed Miami Hurricanes (8-16, 4-15) on ACC Network.

Virginia’s late-afternoon win at Louisville Saturday secured the No. 1-seed and moved the Cardinals from fourth to seventh in the league. Georgia Tech (15-8, 11-6) slotted up to the 4-seed and awaits the winner between Clemson and Pitt/Miami for a Thursday matchup.

Saturday was the lone contest between Clemson and Pitt after a game cancellation earlier this season, while the Tigers swept the Hurricanes (66-58 in Clemson; 66-65 in Coral Gables).

The first two rounds of the ACC Tourney will air on ACC Network, with the quarterfinals and semifinals on ESPN or ESPN2 and the final on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. next Saturday.

Full tournament bracket (in link if on mobile)


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson DB to have surgery
Clemson DB to have surgery
Tigers outslug Irish to take ACC opener
Tigers outslug Irish to take ACC opener
5-star Clemson DB target sets commitment date
5-star Clemson DB target sets commitment date
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week