Clemson's 1-2 punch dominates ESPN Heisman poll

TigerNet Staff by

2020 is a weird season and there's plenty to go, but Clemson's 1-2 offensive punch is positioned well to bring home the school's first Heisman Trophy.

ESPN's Heisman Watch has all 15 of its first-place votes going to Clemson Tigers currently, with Trevor Lawrence having the lion's share (13) and Travis Etienne the others (2).

The next on their list hasn't even played yet, which may show just how wide the gap is currently, with Ohio State QB Justin Fields, who returns to action on Oct. 24 against Nebraska.

The latest Vegas odds on the award for the nation's top player have Lawrence out front at 5/6 odds, followed by Justin Fields (5/1), Alabama QB Mac Jones (5/1), Florida QB Kyle Trask (16/1) and Alabama RB Najee Harris (18/1). With thoughts that Clemson's Tigers may split some votes possibly, Etienne's odds actually dropped after a big game Saturday (25/1 from 12/1).

Lawrence ranks sixth nationally in QB rating (183.42) with 10 TDs to no interceptions, averaging 285 passing yards per game. He's also rushed for four scores.

Etienne ranks in the top-10 in rushing yards (392) with four scores and is also in the top-50 nationally in receiving yards (245) with another score.