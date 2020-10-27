Clemson working towards 5,000 saliva tests per day for COVID-19

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson University is working hard to expand its rapid COVID-19 saliva testing for their students and community.

"With saliva, you can just directly bring saliva into the lab and test it without having to do anything else so it can actually turn out a result much quicker cause you’re cutting out a lot of the processing steps," CLIA lab supervisor Rachel Ham told WYFF.

The CLIA lab can do around 1,000 saliva tests per day, but the goal is to get towards 5,000 tests daily.

"We’re hoping to have 13 robots running every day and texts to operate the system about 16 hours a day, so then we can do 5,000 samples and result them out with 24-hour results," said Ham.

On Monday, DHEC announced 755 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina.