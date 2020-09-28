Clemson vs. Virginia depth charts
by - Monday, September 28, 2020 4:00 PM
Bresee is still listed as a co-starter along with Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney in one DT spot. (ACC pic)
No. 1-ranked Clemson hosts 2020 Coastal Division-winner Virginia for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday (ACC Network).

The Tigers are coming off of a bye week after a 2-0 start with wins over Wake Forest and The Citadel. Virginia started its season over the weekend by rallying to top Duke 38-20.

The make-up of the depth chart has been largely unchanged since the start of the season. The Clemson-Virginia depth chart does feature Tre Williams and Etinosa Reuben listed as sharing a role on the third team behind Tyler Davis and Darnell Jefferies in one defensive tackle spot with Ruke Orhorhoro expected out until at least December (knee).


Clemson-Miami game time, TV announced
WATCH: Travis Etienne featured in Clemson ESPN 'SportsCenter' commercial remake
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #178 'Homer Jordan'
Top Clemson News of the Week