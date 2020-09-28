Clemson vs. Virginia depth charts

TigerNet Staff by

No. 1-ranked Clemson hosts 2020 Coastal Division-winner Virginia for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday (ACC Network).

The Tigers are coming off of a bye week after a 2-0 start with wins over Wake Forest and The Citadel. Virginia started its season over the weekend by rallying to top Duke 38-20.

The make-up of the depth chart has been largely unchanged since the start of the season. The Clemson-Virginia depth chart does feature Tre Williams and Etinosa Reuben listed as sharing a role on the third team behind Tyler Davis and Darnell Jefferies in one defensive tackle spot with Ruke Orhorhoro expected out until at least December (knee).