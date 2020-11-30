Clemson vs. Virginia Tech depth charts

TigerNet Staff by

No. 3-ranked Clemson heads to Virginia Tech for a primetime game Saturday (7:30 p.m. broadcast start on ABC).

Reflecting changes in the rotation and injuries, E.J. Williams and Brannon Spector are listed as co-starters at one receiver spot now and Cornell Powell opposite them -- backed up by freshman Ajou Ajou (Amari Rodgers the listed starter in the slot).

On the defensive side, James Skalski returns to the top of the depth chart in the middle with Jake Venables in the backup role.

See how the teams compare below (in the link if on mobile view):