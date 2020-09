Clemson vs. The Citadel depth charts

TigerNet Staff by

No. 1 Clemson (1-0) hosts The Citadel (0-1) on Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network.

The Tigers released depth chart without any changes in the two-deep from the opener versus Wake Forest.

Darnell Jefferies was, however, inserted on the third-team at defensive tackle after tallying a stop in 13 snaps last week.