Clemson vs. Syracuse depth charts

TigerNet Staff

No. 1-ranked Clemson hosts Syracuse Saturday for a noon broadcast start on ACC Network.

Clemson's depth chart didn't feature any changes this week. Syracuse redshirt senior quarterback Rex Culpepper (6-3 221) is set to make his first road start, who completed 19-of-40 throws for 211 yards with three TDs and one interception in a 38-21 loss to Liberty last week.

Check out both teams' depth charts below (in the link if on mobile):