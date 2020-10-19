Clemson vs. Syracuse depth charts
by - Monday, October 19, 2020 5:41 PM
Travis Etienne has had plenty of success against the Orange.
No. 1-ranked Clemson hosts Syracuse Saturday for a noon broadcast start on ACC Network.

Clemson's depth chart didn't feature any changes this week. Syracuse redshirt senior quarterback Rex Culpepper (6-3 221) is set to make his first road start, who completed 19-of-40 throws for 211 yards with three TDs and one interception in a 38-21 loss to Liberty last week.

Check out both teams' depth charts below (in the link if on mobile):


WATCH: Amari Rodgers on the Jim Rome Show
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Syracuse projections, Lawrence start by the numbers
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
