|
Clemson vs. Syracuse depth charts
|Monday, October 19, 2020 5:41 PM-
No. 1-ranked Clemson hosts Syracuse Saturday for a noon broadcast start on ACC Network.
Clemson's depth chart didn't feature any changes this week. Syracuse redshirt senior quarterback Rex Culpepper (6-3 221) is set to make his first road start, who completed 19-of-40 throws for 211 yards with three TDs and one interception in a 38-21 loss to Liberty last week.
Check out both teams' depth charts below (in the link if on mobile):