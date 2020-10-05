Clemson vs. Miami depth charts released

No. 1-ranked Clemson takes on No. 7 Miami under the Death Valley lights Saturday night (7:30 p.m./ABC).

Looking at the depth chart released by Clemson Monday, Frank Ladson Jr., reflecting action from the Virginia game, was moved into a co-starter role with Joe Ngata in one receiver spot, freshman Myles Murphy moved into a starting DE role, DJ Uiagalelei into the QB2 role by himself and Justin Mascoll was also added as a co-starter with KJ Henry for the other D-end spot.

Mason Trotter was added as second-team at center behind Cade Stewart after his first action of the season.

On special teams, Amari Rodgers is listed as the sole starter at punt returner and Lyn-J Dixon the same on kick returns after a 52-yarder on Saturday.

Check out both depth charts below: