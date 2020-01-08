Clemson vs. LSU national championship depth charts

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

We're under a week to kickoff of the national title game between No. 3 Clemson and No. 1 LSU. The undefeateds will meet at 8 p.m. on Jan. 13 in New Orleans and the game will be televised by ESPN. Reflecting his return to the field, Braden Galloway made his first season depth chart at the No. 2 spot after leading the TE group in snaps against Ohio State (33).

See more of how the teams line up below: