Clemson vs. LSU national championship depth charts
|Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:28 AM- -
We're under a week to kickoff of the national title game between No. 3 Clemson and No. 1 LSU.
The undefeateds will meet at 8 p.m. on Jan. 13 in New Orleans and the game will be televised by ESPN. Reflecting his return to the field, Braden Galloway made his first season depth chart at the No. 2 spot after leading the TE group in snaps against Ohio State (33).
See more of how the teams line up below:
