Clemson vs. Boston College depth charts
by - Monday, October 26, 2020 5:14 PM
Clemson vs. Boston College depth charts

No. 1-ranked Clemson hosts Boston College Saturday for a noon broadcast start on ABC.

The Tigers (6-0) come in off of a 47-21 win over Syracuse, while the Eagles (4-2) downed Georgia Tech 48-27 over the weekend.

Clemson's depth chart is largely unchanged outside of Darnell Jefferies returning to the defensive tackle two-deep as a backup after seeing action Saturday.

Check out how the two teams size up below (in the link if you're on mobile):


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Ohio lineman commits to Clemson
Ohio lineman commits to Clemson
Former Clemson soccer coach passes away
Former Clemson soccer coach passes away
2020 ACC Football Championship game set
2020 ACC Football Championship game set
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week