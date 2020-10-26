Clemson vs. Boston College depth charts

No. 1-ranked Clemson hosts Boston College Saturday for a noon broadcast start on ABC.

The Tigers (6-0) come in off of a 47-21 win over Syracuse, while the Eagles (4-2) downed Georgia Tech 48-27 over the weekend.

Clemson's depth chart is largely unchanged outside of Darnell Jefferies returning to the defensive tackle two-deep as a backup after seeing action Saturday.

Check out how the two teams size up below (in the link if you're on mobile):