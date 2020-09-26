Clemson volleyball matches postponed after positive COVID-19 tests

Clemson Volleyball’s pair of upcoming matches at Florida State, which were scheduled for Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, have been postponed. At this time, no makeup dates have been announced.

Clemson athletics announced that "the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after a small number of individuals within the program tested positive for COVID-19 within the last two weeks."

All Clemson fall sports are presently being tested three times per week for COVID-19, per ACC protocol.

Clemson athletics announced six positive tests for athletes in the last week, with no sport specified on them. Since June 1, Clemson reports that there have been 98 athletes test positive in 6,382 tests within the programs.