Clemson vaults up latest AP Poll
by - 2021 Jan 11, Mon 12:20
PJ Hall has made an early impact (ACC photo).
Clemson moved up seven spots in the latest Associated Press top-25 college basketball poll.

The Tigers are up to No. 12 to lead ACC reps after improving to 9-1 overall and 3-1 in ACC play with a 74-70 win over NC State last week.

The Tigers had away games at UNC and Syracuse postponed recently due to a pause for COVID-19 protocol late last week.

They are scheduled to play next on Saturday at home versus No. 18 Virginia (6 p.m./ESPN).

Rank Team Conference Record Points

1 Gonzaga West Coast 12-0 1,599(63)

2 Baylor Big 12 11-0 1,536(1)

3 Villanova Big East 8-1 1,436

4 Texas Big 12 10-1 1,422

5 Iowa Big Ten 11-2 1,322

6 Kansas Big 12 10-2 1,220

7 Michigan Big Ten 10-0 1,161

8 Creighton Big East 10-2 1,151

9 Wisconsin Big Ten 10-2 1,110

10 Tennessee SEC 9-1 1,093

11 Houston American Athletic Conference (AAC) 10-1 993

12 Clemson ACC 9-1 747

13 West Virginia Big 12 9-4 701

14 Illinois Big Ten 9-4 694

15 Texas Tech Big 12 10-3 689

16 Louisville ACC 8-1 464

17 Missouri SEC 7-2 436

18 Virginia ACC 7-2 403

19 Duke ACC 5-2 397

20 Virginia Tech ACC 9-2 286

21 Ohio State Big Ten 9-3 280

22 Oregon Pac-12 9-2 264

23 Minnesota Big Ten 10-4 233

24 Saint Louis Atlantic 10 7-1 220

25 Connecticut American Athletic Conference (AAC) 6-1 181

Others receiving votes:Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.

