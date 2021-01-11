Clemson vaults up latest AP Poll

The Tigers are up to No. 12 to lead ACC reps after improving to 9-1 overall and 3-1 in ACC play with a 74-70 win over NC State last week.

The Tigers had away games at UNC and Syracuse postponed recently due to a pause for COVID-19 protocol late last week.

They are scheduled to play next on Saturday at home versus No. 18 Virginia (6 p.m./ESPN).

Clemson is up to No. 12 in the latest AP Poll.



It is the first time since Jan. 20, 1997 that Clemson is the highest ranked ACC team in the AP Poll (excluding ties).



The Tigers were No. 2 in that poll. — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) January 11, 2021

Rank Team Conference Record Points

1 Gonzaga West Coast 12-0 1,599(63)

2 Baylor Big 12 11-0 1,536(1)