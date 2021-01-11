|
Clemson vaults up latest AP Poll
Clemson moved up seven spots in the latest Associated Press top-25 college basketball poll.
It is the first time since Jan. 20, 1997 that Clemson is the highest ranked ACC team in the AP Poll (excluding ties).
The Tigers were No. 2 in that poll.
Rank Team Conference Record Points
1 Gonzaga West Coast 12-0 1,599(63)
2 Baylor Big 12 11-0 1,536(1)
3 Villanova Big East 8-1 1,436
4 Texas Big 12 10-1 1,422
5 Iowa Big Ten 11-2 1,322
6 Kansas Big 12 10-2 1,220
7 Michigan Big Ten 10-0 1,161
8 Creighton Big East 10-2 1,151
9 Wisconsin Big Ten 10-2 1,110
10 Tennessee SEC 9-1 1,093
11 Houston American Athletic Conference (AAC) 10-1 993
12 Clemson ACC 9-1 747
13 West Virginia Big 12 9-4 701
14 Illinois Big Ten 9-4 694
15 Texas Tech Big 12 10-3 689
16 Louisville ACC 8-1 464
17 Missouri SEC 7-2 436
18 Virginia ACC 7-2 403
19 Duke ACC 5-2 397
20 Virginia Tech ACC 9-2 286
21 Ohio State Big Ten 9-3 280
22 Oregon Pac-12 9-2 264
23 Minnesota Big Ten 10-4 233
24 Saint Louis Atlantic 10 7-1 220
25 Connecticut American Athletic Conference (AAC) 6-1 181
Others receiving votes:Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida St. 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan St. 34, Oklahoma St. 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego St. 10, Boise St. 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, NC State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.