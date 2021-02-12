|
Clemson updates latest on COVID-19 impact on program
Clemson Athletics reported completing 4,585 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Jan. 22 to Feb. 11, 2021. Sixteen individuals received positive results, per the report, including eight athletes and eight staff members, or 0.3% positive.
Since June 1, Clemson reports athletes and athletic staff have completed 32,797 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 270 positive results (186 student-athletes, 84 staff), 0.8% positive, and no hospitalizations. Clemson University reported 55 total positive tests this week (through Friday evening).
