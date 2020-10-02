Clemson updates latest on COVID-19 cases in program

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson athletics reported 14 positive COVID-19 tests within the program this week, including eight athletes, after 1,033 COVID-19 PCR tests from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Since June 1, Clemson says athletes and athletic staff have completed 7,415 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 138 positive results (106 student-athletes, 32 staff), 1.9% positive, and no hospitalizations. The school did not disclose which programs had the positive tests this week.

Swinney said on his call-in show Monday that tests conducted on Sunday came up with no positives for the No. 1-ranked Tigers out of the bye week. They are tested three times a week and results for Friday testing have typically not been included in Clemson's Friday COVID-19 announcements. The Tigers play next at home on Saturday at 8 p.m. versus Virginia (ACC Network).

After having an exhibition canceled and a game re-scheduled due to COVID-19, Clemson men's soccer started its season on Thursday with a 3-0 win at South Carolina.