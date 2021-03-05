Clemson updates COVID-19 impact within athletic program
by - 2021 Mar 5, Fri 16:06
Clemson updates COVID-19 impact within athletic program

Clemson Athletics reported Friday the completion of 5,357 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Feb. 12 to Mar. 4, 2021 with thirty-eight individuals receiving positive results during the three-week period, including 25 athletes and 13 staff members, or 0.7% positive.

Since June 1, 2020, Clemson reports athletes and athletic staff have completed 38,154 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 308 positive results (211 athletes, 97 staff), 0.8% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson athletics has a full weekend of athletic events going, ranging from football practice to home basketball, baseball and soccer games and more.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson intends for Death Valley to be full this fall
Clemson intends for Death Valley to be full this fall
Clemson DB to have surgery
Clemson DB to have surgery
Talented Florida safety has Clemson in top schools
Talented Florida safety has Clemson in top schools
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week