Clemson updates COVID-19 impact within athletic program
|2021 Mar 5, Fri 16:06-
Clemson Athletics reported Friday the completion of 5,357 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Feb. 12 to Mar. 4, 2021 with thirty-eight individuals receiving positive results during the three-week period, including 25 athletes and 13 staff members, or 0.7% positive.
Since June 1, 2020, Clemson reports athletes and athletic staff have completed 38,154 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 308 positive results (211 athletes, 97 staff), 0.8% positive, and no hospitalizations. Clemson athletics has a full weekend of athletic events going, ranging from football practice to home basketball, baseball and soccer games and more.
