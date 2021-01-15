Clemson updates COVID-19 impact on program

Clemson Athletics reported completing 1,465 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2021. A total of seven individuals tested positive, five staff and two athletes, or 0.5% positive. Since June 1, Clemson reports athletes and athletic staff have completed 26,920 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 253 positive results (177 athletes, 76 staff), 0.9% positive, and no hospitalizations. Clemson men's basketball had two games postponed this last week for a COVID-19 positive but are set to return to action on Saturday at home versus Virginia (6 p.m./ESPN). For women's basketball and schedule changes, Clemson’s Jan. 17 contest at Florida State will now be played in Tallahassee, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan 26 (Time TBA). The Tigers have added a home game with Boston College on Sunday, Feb. 7 (Time TBA) and the Feb. 14 game against Wake Forest will now be played at 4:00 p.m. (originally scheduled for 2:00 p.m.)

Also, Clemson’s January 28 home game against Virginia has been canceled, after the Cavaliers announced yesterday they would be canceling the remainder of their season.