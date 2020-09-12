Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Finally, No. 1 Clemson will play football again and face off for a road test against Wake Forest in just around two hours.

The Clemson Football Twitter account shared a photo of the new helmet stickers that will be shown that say, "Equality", "Love", "Black Live Matters" and more:

Playing with a purpose. pic.twitter.com/kIKTGcBY4P — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 12, 2020

They also showed off their road uniforms AKA 'Business Suits' that they will wear tonight.

Clemson is currently 34-point road favorites against Wake Forest.

Clemson arrival pic: