Clemson tops latest National Championship odds

No. 1 Clemson handled their business in their 41-23 home win against a well-coached Virginia squad on Saturday night.

Vegas apparently likes what they saw.

The latest title odds came out on Monday and had Clemson as the top dog at 2/1 odds followed by frontrunners Ohio State (11/4), Alabama, (13/4), Georgia (12/1), Florida (14/1), Penn State (28/1) and Oregon (33/1).

Oklahoma and Texas fell off the top list of frontrunners.

Other ACC schools odds included one-year ACC school Notre Dame (40/1), Miami (66/1), North Carolina (100/1), Virginia Tech (150/1), Louisville (250/1), Boston College (300/1), Wake Forest (300/1), North Carolina State (300/1), Virginia (300/1), Florida State (500/1), Duke (1000/1), and Georgia Tech (1000/1).

In case you were wondering, Clemson's in-state rival South Carolina had 500/1 odds on winning the title.

CFB Title odds:

Clemson 2/1

Ohio State 11/4

Alabama 13/4

Georgia 12/1

Florida 14/1

Penn State 28/1

Oregon 33/1

Michigan 40/1

Notre Dame 40/1

Wisconsin 40/1

USC 50/1

Miami (FL) 66/1

Oklahoma 66/1

Texas 66/1

Washington 80/1

Auburn 100/1

LSU 100/1

Minnesota 100/1

Mississippi State 100/1

North Carolina 100/1

Oklahoma State 100/1

Tennessee 100/1

Texas A&M 100/1

UCF 100/1

Utah 125/1

Arizona State 150/1

California 150/1

Iowa 150/1

Memphis 150/1

Nebraska 150/1

Virginia Tech 150/1

BYU 200/1

Cincinnati 200/1

Kansas State 200/1

Pittsburgh 200/1

Baylor 250/1

Houston 250/1

Indiana 250/1

Iowa State 250/1

Kentucky 250/1

Louisville 250/1

Michigan State 250/1

Northwestern 250/1

Ole Miss 250/1

Purdue 250/1

Stanford Cardinal 250/1

TCU 250/1

Temple 250/1

UCLA 250/1

Washington State 250/1

West Virginia 250/1

Boston College 300/1

Marshall 300/1

NC State 300/1

SMU 300/1

Virginia 300/1

Wake Forest 300/1

Appalachian State 500/1

Arizona 500/1

Army 500/1

Colorado 500/1

East Carolina 500/1

FAU 500/1

FIU 500/1

Florida State 500/1

Louisiana 500/1

Maryland 500/1

Navy 500/1

North Texas 500/1

Oregon State 500/1

South Carolina 500/1

Arkansas 750/1

Missouri 750/1

Texas Tech 750/1

Arkansas State 1000/1

Charlotte 1000/1

Coastal Carolina 1000/1

Duke 1000/1

Georgia Southern 1000/1

Georgia State 1000/1

Georgia Tech 1000/1

Illinois 1000/1

Kansas 1000/1

Liberty 1000/1

Louisiana Tech 1000/1

MTSU 1000/1

Rice 1000/1

Rutgers 1000/1

South Alabama 1000/1

Southern Miss 1000/1

Syracuse 1000/1

Texas State 1000/1

Troy 1000/1

Tulane 1000/1

Tulsa 1000/1

UAB 1000/1

ULM 1000/1

USF 1000/1

UTEP 1000/1

UTSA 1000/1

Vanderbilt 1000/1

WKU 1000/1

Air Force 5000/1