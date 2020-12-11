Clemson takes strong start to 'Holiday Hoopsgiving' game against Alabama

Clemson (4-0) heads to Atlanta on Saturday for a primetime tip with SEC foe Alabama (3-1). Tipoff at State Farm Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Mike Morgan and Joe Kleine will call the broadcast for ACCNX. Don Munson and Terrence Oglesby will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network. Notes • Clemson (KenPom: No. 23 overall, No. 7 adjusted defensive efficiency) is ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense (50.2 points per game), which is also tops in the ACC. Field goal percentage defense is ranked 26th nationally (36.2 percent) and ranks second in the ACC. Turnover Margin is 14th nationally (7.2) and fourth in the ACC. • Clemson has one of the deepest teams during the Brownell Era this season and will look to play as many as 12 players in most games.

• In a season opening tournament to start, the Tigers played as many as 12 in games against Mississippi State and Purdue.

• Clemson played 14 players in a 37-point win over SC State (Dec. 2).

• By far the most impressive was playing all 15 rostered players in a 16-point win over Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Dec. 9). Of the 15 that played, the Tigers had nine different scorers.

• With utilizing that depth, the Tigers have had 14 different scorers this season.

• Seven different players are averaging at least 5.0 points per game this season.

• The Tigers have produced 25+ bench points in four-straight games to start the season and 115 overall in those four games.

• Clemson has produced: 26 vs. Mississippi State, 28 vs. Purdue and 36 vs. SC State and 25 vs. Maryland.

• That is the longest stretch of games during the Brownell Era that the bench has put together 25+ scoring outputs. Three consecutive games has happened just once during the Brownell Era and you need to go back to his first season at Clemson.

Clemson rotation and Alabama starting 5

(RV/RV) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 4/4 5.3 5.0 2.3 23.1

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 4/1 3.8 1.3 1.5 16.3

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 4/3 9.3 2.0 2.3 24.5

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 4/2 2.0 2.3 1.0 13.3

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 4/1 10.0 0.8 1.8 23.5

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 4/2 6.0 5.5 0.3 17.2

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 4/1 3.3 2.3 0.3 8.6

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 2/0 2.0 0.5 0.0 1.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 4/0 4.3 1.8 0.3 14.0

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 4/2 5.5 2.0 1.5 20.3

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 2/0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.6

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 4/0 1.0 1.0 0.3 5.3

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 3/0 5.7 3.7 0.0 12.8

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 4/4 13.0 3.8 2.3 21.9

(RV/RV) Alabama Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 5 Jaden Shackelford 6-3 200 So. Hesperia, Calif. 4/4 14.0 6.5 1.8 26.4

G 13 Jahvon Quinerly 6-1 175 So. Hackensack, N.J. 4/4 15.3 1.5 3.0 25.6

G 23 John Petty Jr. 6-5 184 Sr. Huntsville, Ala. 4/4 14.8 5.3 2.3 29.1

F 1 Herbert Jones 6-8 210 Sr. Greensboro, Ala. 4/4 11.8 7.0 2.3 28.4

F 2 Jordan Bruner 6-10 225 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 4/4 5.3 5.0 1.5 20.7