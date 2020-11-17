Clemson student-athletes set department record in graduation success rate

Clemson Athletics earned a program-record overall 93 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2010-13 cohort in data released by the NCAA on Tuesday. It’s the seventh consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s department-wide GSR was at 91% or higher. The previous record was 92% set in 2018 (2008-11 cohort).

“We are proud of the hard work of our student-athletes in earning a Clemson degree while managing the other aspects of their lives as student-athletes, and doing so at a record rate,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “To be above 91% for seven consecutive years speaks volumes of the support provided by IPTAY, the staff at the Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center and our coaches, who continue to prioritize academic achievement.”

Among public institutions, Clemson’s department rate was second in the ACC and seventh in the Power Five. Six programs earned perfect 100% GSR scores – baseball, men’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s tennis and volleyball, with women’s cross country/track (96), women’s soccer (97) and rowing (98) also among the top performers. Overall, twelve programs finished above the national average among FBS Bowl subdivision institutions.

Overall Department Rate: 93

Women’s Sports

Basketball: 89

Cross Country/Track: 96

Rowing: 98

Golf: 100

Soccer: 97

Tennis: 100

Volleyball : 100

Men’s Sports

Baseball: 100

Basketball: 100

Cross Country/Track: 86

Football: 83

Golf: 100

Soccer: 89

Tennis: 92

Notes:

Volleyball: 100% in all 16 years of the metric.

Women’s Tennis: 100% for 11 straight years.

Men’s Golf: 100% for five straight years.

Baseball: 100% for four straight years.

Men’s Basketball: 100% for three straight years.

Rowing: Tied 2nd-highest (98%) in program history.

Football: 5th-highest on record.