Clemson strengthens hold on No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll

Clemson strengthened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll after a dominating win over Miami.

In the top-5 from last week, Clemson dispatched No. 7 Miami, 42-17, while Alabama prevailed in a shootout over Ole Miss, 63-48, Georgia topped Tennessee 44-21 and Notre Dame fell Florida State, 42-26. Florida was the lone top-5 upset with a 41-38 defeat at Texas A&M.

The Tigers added nine first-place votes (55), while Alabama was subtracted the same amount (5) and Ohio State maintained its two votes ahead of returning to action on Oct. 24.

Miami fell five spots to No. 12, while Notre Dame moved up one to No. 4 and North Carolina sits just outside that top-5 now at No. 6. Virginia Tech rounds out the conference reps at No. 23.

USA TODAY Coaches Poll - 10/11

Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes

1 Clemson 4-0 1543 55

2 Alabama 3-0 1478 5

3 Georgia 3-0 1424

4 Notre Dame 3-0 1332

5 Ohio State 0-0 1194 2

6 North Carolina 3-0 1175

7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1056

8 Penn State 0-0 1005

9 Florida 2-1 928

10 Cincinnati 3-0 906

11 Texas A&M 2-1 801

12 Miami 3-1 795

13 Brigham Young 4-0 759

14 Auburn 2-1 735

15 Wisconsin 0-0 687

16 Oregon 0-0 646

17 Tennessee 2-1 505

18 Southern Methodist 4-0 464

19 Michigan 0-0 454

20 Iowa State 3-1 372

21 UL Lafayette 3-0 280

22 Kansas State 3-1 276

23 Virginia Tech 2-1 156

24 Southern California 0-0 147

25 Minnesota 0-0 146

Dropped out: No. 16 Louisiana State; No. 22 Texas; No. 25 Central Florida.

Others rec. votes: Central Florida 93; NC State 89; Oklahoma 87; Marshall 73; Boston College 68; Iowa 53; Coastal Carolina 48; Utah 44; West Virginia 39; UAB 38; Army 37; Boise State 36; Tulsa 20; Mississippi State 20; Memphis 17; Texas Christian 16; Mississippi 13; Air Force 13; Arizona State 12; Liberty 8; Kentucky 8; Texas 7; Houston 7; California 7; Washington 6; Stanford 6; Missouri 6; Nebraska 5; Louisiana Tech 5; Louisiana State 4; Arkansas 1.