Clemson spending up in recruiting arms race around Southeast

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

More resources are being poured into recruiting than ever and Clemson is doing its best to keep up. A report by the Athens Banner-Herald this week said that the University of Georgia had its recruiting expenses jump from above $1 million to $3.7 million for the 2019 fiscal year (up to last summer). Clemson spent $2.2 million per the report, which was up around $400,000 from USA TODAY's reported figures for the 2018 fiscal year (which ranked fifth nationally). Oklahoma was reported to have spent $1.28 million on recruiting in the last fiscal year. Georgia football is said to be spending almost 2 1/2 times more in the FY2019 than its other 20 teams combined, with the figure being five times more than its spending for the 2014 fiscal year. In terms of pay-off for those resources, Georgia recently jumped to the top of the 2020 247Sports Composite rankings, with Clemson now in third after holding the top spot for a substantial amount of time. Georgia ranked second and Clemson 10th in those same rankings for the 2019 class and Clemson is currently second and Georgia 15th for the 2021 class. Clemson's 2020 class featured signees from 11 different states, D.C. and Canada.

The SEC is set to dole out an average of $45.3 million per team thanks to FY2019 revenue. In the 2018 fiscal year, ACC teams averaged $29.5 million per team, which was on par with the PAC-12. ACC figures for the last cycle have not been reported yet.