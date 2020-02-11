Clemson softball set to host sold-out home opener

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Softball team (2-3) is set to host its inaugural home opener Wednesday in a doubleheader against the Catamounts of Western Carolina (0-0). First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. on ACC Network. Tickets for tomorrow’s doubleheader are sold out. Clemson won its first game of the season in a 6-2 decision over St. John’s on Friday at UCF’s Black & Gold tournament, before bookending the tournament with another win over the Red Storm on Sunday, which saw the Tigers come back after trailing 9-4 entering the sixth inning before Clemson scored 15 unanswered runs in the final two innings. Parking · Due to recent weather, grass parking areas will be closed or significantly limited in Jervey Meadows and throughout the athletic district. · Fans attending should plan to park in Lot P-3 (IPTAY Lot 5), Lot R-3 (Lot 6) or Lot C-2 (Lot 10). ADA parking for fans with a state-issued placard is available at the home plate lot by the main gate. ACC Network

· Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Catamounts is set to be the first-ever softball game to air on ACC Network.

· Matt Schick (play-by-play) and Carol Bruggeman (color) will have the call on ACC Network.

Clemson Notes

· Freshman shortstop Hannah Goodwin hit a three-run homer to break 1-1 tie in the fifth inning of the Tigers’ inaugural outing against the Red Storm to help Clemson to victory in a 6-2 decision over St. John's (Feb. 7).

· Freshman right-handed pitcher Logan Caymol threw the program’s first-ever pitch and a complete game in the circle en route to earning the program's first-ever win on Friday (Feb. 7).

· In Clemson’s rematch against St. John’s on Sunday (Feb. 9), the Tigers scored 19 runs, including 15 unanswered in sixth and seventh innings, in their final game of the UCF tournament. Clemson trailed by as many as five runs (9-4) in the fifth, but came back to defeat St. John's 19-9 after an explosion of offense in the final two innings of the contest.

· Clemson played all available players (16) in Sunday's win over St. John's.

· Junior designated player Marissa Guimbarda registered the game-winning hit for the Tigers on Sunday with a single up the middle to score senior infielder MK Bonamy.

· Bonamy hit her first career grand slam in the bottom of the seventh on Sunday, which scored the last four runs of the game ... she also recorded her first career stolen base in Sunday’s first inning.

· Freshman catcher Abi Stuart came in off the bench in the sixth inning on Sunday to hit her first career home run in her first at bat of the day on the first pitch she faced ... Stuart’s home run kickstarted the Tigers’ 15 unanswered runs … She also doubled and scored later in the seventh.

· Freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle homered in her first at bat of the day on Sunday ... Cagle also started the game in the circle, left the game while the Tigers were trailing 6-4 in the fourth, and re-entered at pitcher in the sixth inning before earning her first career win.

· The Tigers competed in six scrimmages in the fall of 2019 against Erskine College (Oct. 2), North Greenville (Oct. 5), Anderson (Oct. 9), Southern Wesleyan (Oct. 17), Georgia Military College (Oct. 20) and North Georgia (Oct. 20).

· Clemson’s 2020 roster consists of six transfers in MK Bonamy (Notre Dame), Cammy Pereira (Furman), Marissa Guimbarda (Furman), Bailey Taylor (Troy), Grace Mattimore (Army West Point) and Ansley Gilstrap (USC Upstate), who will miss the 2020 season due to injury.

· The Tigers’ 2020 roster consists of four redshirt freshmen in Carlee Shannon, JoJo Hyatt, Arielle Oda and Logan Caymol.

· Eight true freshmen in Abi Stuart, Madison May, Alia Logoleo, Morgan Johnson, Kyah Keller, Valerie Cagle and Hannah Goodwin round out the Tigers' freshman class.

· Clemson's roster, which consists of a total of 18 players, is represented by six different states: Georgia (7), South Carolina (4), North Carolina (2), Alabama (2), Tennessee (2) and Virginia (2).

· Three Clemson Softball games are set to air on ACC Network this season, including the Tigers' inaugural home opener against the Catamounts on Wednesday, Feb. 12.