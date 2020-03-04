Clemson softball opens doubleheader with win

CLEMSON, S.C. – MK Bonamy’s single to center field drove in the go-ahead run for the Tigers after shortstop Hannah Goodwin smacked a double down the right field line to put Clemson (15-7, 3-0 ACC) in scoring position. Bonamy’s hit marked her eighth consecutive game with at least one hit, and knocked in her 19th RBI of the season. Clemson catcher JoJo Hyatt added to the sixth inning surge with her first double of the year, which sent home both Goodwin and Carlee Shannon to seal the Tigers’ 5-2 victory, and extend Clemson’s winning streak to seven. Freshman right-handed pitcher Logan Caymol improved to 7-1 on the season and tallied 10 strikeouts, just one shy of her season high, and held Charlotte (11-11, 0-0 C-USA) to four hits. Clemson junior Marissa Guimbarda paced the Tigers’ offense, going 3-for-3 in the first contest of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Guimbarda registered her ninth home run of the season with a 240-foot shot over left field to tie the score, 2-2, in the fourth inning. With the homer, Guimbarda recorded her seventh hit on the season that resulted in the Tigers either tying the game or taking the lead. Clemson got on the board first after junior outfielder Grace Mattimore ripped her first of two doubles - this one down the left-field line - in the bottom half of the first inning. Then, Guimbarda dialed up her first hit of the game on a line drive over the UNCC center fielder to score Mattimore and give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The RBI was Guimbarda’s 22nd of the season. Mattimore reached base safely for the third time in as many attempts after reaching base on balls in her final plate appearance of the game.

Charlotte evened the score in the third on a single to center field with bases loaded before taking a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly to left field.

Clemson's game two of the doubleheader started around 3:50 p.m. and was streamed on ACCNX.

