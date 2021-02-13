|
Clemson softball River City Leadoff games canceled
|2021 Feb 13, Sat 11:45-
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to forecasted inclement weather, today and tomorrow’s Clemson Softball games at the River City Leadoff tournament have been canceled.
Clemson was originally scheduled to take on Illinois State in a rematch earlier today before challenging Jacksonville on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Up next, Clemson (2-0, 0-0 ACC) hosts No. 15 Virginia Tech (0-0, 0-0 ACC) in a doubleheader on Thursday at 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. The Tigers’ home opening series against the Hokies is set to stream on ACCNX from McWhorter Stadium.
