Clemson soccer, volleyball games affected by COVID-19 positives

TigerNet Staff by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s Volleyball home match scheduled for Friday against The Citadel has been canceled and Men’s Soccer’s home matches on Friday against Wake Forest and Sept. 25 against North Carolina have been postponed. Clemson informed the other institutions of the decision out of an abundance of caution after a small number of individuals within each program tested positive for COVID-19.

Men’s Soccer has rescheduled its contest with Wake Forest to Oct. 13 and North Carolina to Oct. 27, both at Historic Riggs Field. Volleyball is now scheduled to open its season on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 at home against Wake Forest.

All Clemson fall sports are presently being tested three times per week for COVID-19, per ACC protocol.

Clemson men's soccer announced with its exhibition being cancelled at Virginia last week that they had two positive COVID-19 tests recently. The school announced a day later that 19 total Clemson athletes tested positive last week.