Clemson soccer, volleyball games affected by COVID-19 positives
by - Monday, September 14, 2020 4:32 PM
The wait will be a little longer for Clemson men's soccer.
The wait will be a little longer for Clemson men's soccer.

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s Volleyball home match scheduled for Friday against The Citadel has been canceled and Men’s Soccer’s home matches on Friday against Wake Forest and Sept. 25 against North Carolina have been postponed. Clemson informed the other institutions of the decision out of an abundance of caution after a small number of individuals within each program tested positive for COVID-19.

Men’s Soccer has rescheduled its contest with Wake Forest to Oct. 13 and North Carolina to Oct. 27, both at Historic Riggs Field. Volleyball is now scheduled to open its season on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 at home against Wake Forest.

All Clemson fall sports are presently being tested three times per week for COVID-19, per ACC protocol.

Clemson men's soccer announced with its exhibition being cancelled at Virginia last week that they had two positive COVID-19 tests recently. The school announced a day later that 19 total Clemson athletes tested positive last week.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney updates Clemson DT's injury condition
Swinney updates Clemson DT's injury condition
Dabo Swinney updates injuries on team
Dabo Swinney updates injuries on team
DeAndre Hopkins makes splash, sets career-high in Cardinals debut
DeAndre Hopkins makes splash, sets career-high in Cardinals debut
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Olympic Sports Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week