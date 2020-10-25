Clemson slips two spots in ESPN FPI rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Four of the Power 5 conferences are playing now and that’s meant some changes for the rankings at the top.

ESPN’s Football Power Index moved Ohio State (31.6) to No. 1, Alabama (29.7) to No. 2 and Clemson (28.5) down to No. 3, with Wisconsin (25.8) and Georgia (23) completing the top-5.

The Tigers have top-5 efficiencies on offense (5) and defense (4) but slipped to 78th on special teams.

Clemson held steady at No. 2 (27.2) in the SP+ rankings behind Ohio State (31.8) and ahead of Alabama (26.8), Wisconsin (25.5) and Georgia (22.6).

The Tigers rank No. 4 nationally on offense there and No. 7 on defense with a 23rd-best special teams ranking.

Clemson is No. 2 in the ESPN Power Rankings as well, trailing Alabama and ahead of Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia.

ESPN’s mock Playoff committee still narrowly has Clemson as the top seed, followed by Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame, with Oklahoma State and Georgia candidates as well.