Clemson slips spot in ESPN ranking
by - Sunday, October 4, 2020 12:19 PM
Clemson's defense is still highly-rated even after giving up 23 points Saturday. (Photo per ACC)
ESPN's mix of college football rankings are all in agreement on Clemson right now.

The SP+ advanced metric dropped Clemson from second to third behind Ohio State and Alabama after this weekend's games, with the Buckeyes favored by around two points (30.2 rating to Clemson's 27.9) and Alabama close to a point (28.5 rating to Clemson's 27.9) over Dabo Swinney's Tigers.

Miami is No. 9 in the rankings and are regarded as around an 11-point underdog to the Tigers in Death Valley by rating.

Clemson is rated with top-5 units on offense (3) and defense (4) and top-10 on special teams (7), while Ohio State is regarded as a (their) preseason No. 2 on offense and defense and Alabama has top-20 groups on offense (1), defense (17) and special teams (19).

ESPN's Power Rankings have Alabama on top, Ohio State next and Clemson third.

The Football Power Index agrees with the SP+ on an Ohio State (30), Alabama (28.6) and Clemson (26.1) top-3.

