Clemson sees slide in Coaches Poll

Alabama is your new No. 1 in the Coaches Poll in the first week with all 10 FBS conferences in action, while Clemson dropped to fourth.

Clemson held 43 of the 62 first-place votes last week and Alabama took the lion's share of those (55), with Notre Dame next (4), Ohio State at third (3) and Florida filling the fifth spot.

The Tigers fell in double OT at Notre Dame, 47-40, while Ohio State topped Rutgers 49-27, Florida overpowered former No. 5 Georgia (44-28) and Alabama had the week off.

The next best from the ACC and also rounding out conference reps currently is Miami, at No. 9. Previous No. 24 North Carolina actually dropped out after a 56-24 win over rival Duke.

Coaches Poll - Nov. 8

Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes

1 Alabama 6-0 1542 55

2 Notre Dame 7-0 1461 4

3 Ohio State 3-0 1443 3

4 Clemson 7-1 1340

5 Florida 4-1 1230

6 Texas A&M 5-1 1229

7 Cincinnati 6-0 1172

8 Brigham Young 8-0 1112

9 Miami 6-1 995

10 Indiana 3-0 901

11 Georgia 4-2 840

12 Oregon 1-0 828

13 Oklahoma State 5-1 823

14 Wisconsin 1-0 778

15 Marshall 6-0 534

16 Iowa State 5-2 530

17 Coastal Carolina 7-0 495

18 Oklahoma 5-2 476

19 Southern Methodist 7-1 448

20 Southern California 1-0 334

21 Auburn 4-2 305

22 Liberty 7-0 234

23 Northwestern 3-0 218

24 Texas 5-2 187

25 Army 6-1 181

Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State; No. 24 North Carolina; No. 25 Michigan.

Others rec. votes: North Carolina 174; UL Lafayette 81; Utah 45; Purdue 43; Appalachian State 25; Arkansas 23; Missouri 18; Wake Forest 15; Boston College 15; Memphis 12; Kentucky 12; Tulsa 11; Maryland 10; Tennessee 6; Nevada 5; Michigan 5; San Jose State 4; Kansas State 4; Boise State 4; Virginia Tech 2.