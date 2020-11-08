|
Clemson sees slide in Coaches Poll
|Sunday, November 8, 2020 12:35 PM-
Alabama is your new No. 1 in the Coaches Poll in the first week with all 10 FBS conferences in action, while Clemson dropped to fourth.
Clemson held 43 of the 62 first-place votes last week and Alabama took the lion's share of those (55), with Notre Dame next (4), Ohio State at third (3) and Florida filling the fifth spot.
The Tigers fell in double OT at Notre Dame, 47-40, while Ohio State topped Rutgers 49-27, Florida overpowered former No. 5 Georgia (44-28) and Alabama had the week off.
The next best from the ACC and also rounding out conference reps currently is Miami, at No. 9. Previous No. 24 North Carolina actually dropped out after a 56-24 win over rival Duke.
Coaches Poll - Nov. 8
Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes
1 Alabama 6-0 1542 55
2 Notre Dame 7-0 1461 4
3 Ohio State 3-0 1443 3
4 Clemson 7-1 1340
5 Florida 4-1 1230
6 Texas A&M 5-1 1229
7 Cincinnati 6-0 1172
8 Brigham Young 8-0 1112
9 Miami 6-1 995
10 Indiana 3-0 901
11 Georgia 4-2 840
12 Oregon 1-0 828
13 Oklahoma State 5-1 823
14 Wisconsin 1-0 778
15 Marshall 6-0 534
16 Iowa State 5-2 530
17 Coastal Carolina 7-0 495
18 Oklahoma 5-2 476
19 Southern Methodist 7-1 448
20 Southern California 1-0 334
21 Auburn 4-2 305
22 Liberty 7-0 234
23 Northwestern 3-0 218
24 Texas 5-2 187
25 Army 6-1 181
Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State; No. 24 North Carolina; No. 25 Michigan.
Others rec. votes: North Carolina 174; UL Lafayette 81; Utah 45; Purdue 43; Appalachian State 25; Arkansas 23; Missouri 18; Wake Forest 15; Boston College 15; Memphis 12; Kentucky 12; Tulsa 11; Maryland 10; Tennessee 6; Nevada 5; Michigan 5; San Jose State 4; Kansas State 4; Boise State 4; Virginia Tech 2.