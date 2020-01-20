Clemson seeks bounce-back hosting Deacs Tuesday

CU Athletic Communications by

The Clemson Tigers have won three-of-its-last-four games in ACC play and will look for its fourth in five tries as it tries to extend its winning streak over Wake Forest to seven games. Tipoff from Littlejohn Coliseum is 8:01 p.m. ET. The contest will be televised on ACC Network with Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. Clemson is coming off of a 60-54 loss at NC State on Saturday that broke up a three-game conference winning streak. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Clemson will look for its seventh-straight victory over Wake Forest. Head Coach Brad Brownell is 11-1 since arriving at Clemson and the Tigers have won 11-of-its-last-12 in the series with the Demon Deacons. • Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on Jan. 14 for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001. • The last time that Clemson defeated North Carolina and Duke in consecutive games was the 1989-90 season.

• With the win over No. 3/3 Duke last week, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson history (178).

• Aamir Simms scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds and dished five assists in the victory over Duke. Tevin Mack (22 points) and John Newman (14 points) also helped fuel the Tigers’ victory.

• It was the first time since Feb. 4, 2009 that the Tigers defeated a Top-5 Duke team. Clemson beat Duke 74-47.

• Aamir Simms is the first Clemson player over the last 20 seasons with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in consecutive games; he did it in wins over North Carolina and Duke.

• The Tigers have been bitten by the injury bug in 2019 and have had many key players miss time due to injuries, including preseason projected starters Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre and in-season starter Chase Hunter. Three-of the-five injured Tigers have missed at least 10 games this season.

• For much of the season, the Tigers have had as few as eight scholarship players active in games. The Tigers have had players miss a total of 43 games this season.

• Aamir Simms was named Co-ACC Player of the Week following his performance at North Carolina. (Jan. 13).

Lineups

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 7/5 4.9 3.3 2.0 25.7

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 17/16 8.2 3.0 2.8 30.9

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 17/17 10.0 3.4 2.2 30.6

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 17/17 12.2 5.4 1.1 28.5

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 17/17 14.8 7.8 2.5 31.5

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 209 Jr. Wiesbaden, Germany 2/0 0.0 3.5 0.0 13.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 7/4 5.7 1.3 1.9 21.9

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 So. Orlando, Fla. Sitting Out Due to NCAA Transfer Rules

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 17/1 5.7 3.4 0.4 14.4

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 17/4 7.3 1.9 1.9 24.0

G 11 Parker Fox 6-6 202 So. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.4 0.2 0.0 2.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 2/0 4.5 0.0 0.0 12.0

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 195 Fr. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 5/0 0.4 0.8 0.2 2.4

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 15/4 2.7 2.7 0.7 12.5

G 31 Wells Hoag 6-2 180 So. Greenville, S.C. 4/0 1.3 0.5 0.0 3.0

F 32 Paul Grinde 6-10 300 Gr. Virginia Beach, Va. 5/0 2.0 0.2 0.0 3.1

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 17/0 1.9 1.7 0.1 7.8

(--/--) Wake Forest Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Brandon Childress 6-0 195 Sr. Winston-Salem, N.C. 17/17 15.3 2.8 4.6 33.9

G 11 Torry Johnson 6-3 175 Gr. Chicago, Ill. 17/17 6.3 1.8 1.1 24.3

G 13 Andrien White 6-3 200 RSr. Richmond, Va. 17/17 8.1 3.6 1.7 23.1

F 33 Ody Oguama 6-9 205 Fr. Raleigh, N.C. 17/15 3.2 4.2 0.1 15.2

C 30 Olivier Sarr 7-0 255 Jr. Toulouse, France 16/3 12.8 9.4 1.0 25.8