Clemson routs Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Add another win to start the season for the Tigers. Clemson improved to 4-0 with a 67-51 win over Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Littlejohn on Wednesday night. The Tigers started the contest with an impressive 31-10 run and coasted to the fairly comfortable victory. Senior forward Aamir Simms finished with a game-high 16 points, seven rebounds, a block, two steals, and an assist in 31 minutes of action. A trio of Tigers also had solid scoring games with point guard Al-Amir Dawes producing 12 points (4-8 FG), guard John Newman finished with 12 points (6-13 FG), and guard Nick Honor pitched in with 10 points (4-8 FG). "That first half was about as well as we can play," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said after the win. "I thought we did some unbelievable things in terms of following our game plan, limiting [the Terrapins] to one shot on their possessions and contesting those shots. We also rebounded well. I couldn't be prouder of how our guys competed. I thought we competed well defensively for 35 or 36 minutes."

The Terps made a comeback in the second half but it wasn't enough.

"We really wanted to run," Brownell said. "We were ultra-aggressive early on. We were pitching the ball ahead and trying to play fast. Maryland made a run, but give our guys a lot of credit. They finished the game the right way and made stops."

Overall, the Tigers shot 45 percent from the field, including 9-20 (45%) from the three-point line, and had only nine turnovers during the contest.

Maryland was not as sharp overall shooting only 40 percent and had 15 turnovers.

Clemson now has four straight games with 25+ points from the bench which is tops in the Brad Brownell era.

Next up for Clemson will be a neutral court game against Alabama on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (ACCN Extra).

Terrific start in LJC this season! Energy was strong all night tonight. @clemsonmbb now 4-0, @clemsonwbb 5-0 overall. Proud of these teams!! https://t.co/Sr9KMNshEs — Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) December 10, 2020