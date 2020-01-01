Clemson reserve linebacker enters transfer portal
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, January 1, 2020 12:26 PM
Clemson reserve linebacker John Boyd from Lilburn, Georgia has entered the transfer portal according to The Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Boyd played in six games on special teams this season.

The redshirt sophomore was not on the travel roster for the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

In 2018, he was an ACC Honor Roll selection.

I can't blame Boyd for trying to find more playing time at another school. Best of luck to him in his future.

