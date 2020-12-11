Clemson reports latest on COVID-19 in athletic program

Since June 1, Clemson reports student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 20,850 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 219 positive results (167 student-athletes, 52 staff), 1.1% positive, and no hospitalizations

The two sporting events on the Clemson athletic calender this week are men's basketball in Atlanta versus Alabama Saturday (8 p.m./ACCNX) and women's basketball at Pitt (noon/ACC Network). Football returns to action on Dec. 19 in Charlotte against No. 2 Notre Dame (4 p.m./ABC).