Clemson reports latest on COVID-19 in athletic program
|2020 Dec 11, Fri 17:13-
Clemson Athletics completed 975 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Dec. 4 to Dec 10. A total of three individuals tested positive, two staff members and one athlete, or 0.2% positive.
Since June 1, Clemson reports student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 20,850 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 219 positive results (167 student-athletes, 52 staff), 1.1% positive, and no hospitalizations The two sporting events on the Clemson athletic calender this week are men's basketball in Atlanta versus Alabama Saturday (8 p.m./ACCNX) and women's basketball at Pitt (noon/ACC Network). Football returns to action on Dec. 19 in Charlotte against No. 2 Notre Dame (4 p.m./ABC).
