Clemson renews contracts of basketball assistants

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee met Thursday morning and approved extensions for the three assistant basketball coaches on the staff of head coach Brad Brownell. Assistant coaches Dick Bender, Antonio Reynolds Dean, and Anthony Goins all had a year added to their contracts with no raise added to their salaries. Reynolds Dean is starting his fourth year on staff and will again make $257,000, Bender (9th year) will again make $235,000, and Goins (second year) will again make $230,000. The one-year contracts are standard for Clemson basketball assistants, and the current contracts will expire on April 30, 2021. Clemson endured a topsy-turvy season last year, finishing with a 16-15 campaign in which the Tigers finished 9-11 in the ACC. Despite the record, Clemson beat Duke, Louisville, and Florida State and also beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time ever. Brownell has been in charge at Clemson for 10 seasons, going to two NCAA tournaments during his tenure. His best season came in 2017-18 when he helped lead the Tigers to 25 wins and a Sweet 16 appearance. They took a step back the next season, however, dropping to 20-14 and missing the NCAA tournament. The Tigers lose just two players, bring in ESPN 100 forward P.J. Hall and have Fordham transfer Nick Honor entering the fold.

Brownell received a contract extension in the summer of 2018 through 2024.